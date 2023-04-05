Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,383 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.