Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $948,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

CF Industries stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

