Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.