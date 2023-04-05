Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,062 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

