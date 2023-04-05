Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $450.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

