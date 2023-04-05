Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
NYSE:SHW opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.07.
) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
See Also
