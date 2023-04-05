Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $969,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

