D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $13,719,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $24,734,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.