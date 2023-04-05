Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.95. 886,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,437. The company has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average is $259.60. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

