Daniel Bradbury Sells 10,300 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 100,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,545. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $592.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

