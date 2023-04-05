Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $58.07 on Major Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $651.49 million and $83.22 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $58.07 or 0.00204734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,218,318 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

Get Dash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.