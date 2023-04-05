David Cockbill Purchases 240,964 Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK) Stock

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) insider David Cockbill bought 240,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,409.64 ($2,992.60).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARK stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Arkle Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Arkle Resources alerts:

Arkle Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.