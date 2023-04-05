David Cockbill Purchases 240,964 Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK) Stock

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) insider David Cockbill bought 240,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,409.64 ($2,992.60).
Arkle Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ARK stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Arkle Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.78.
