Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002721 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and $5.58 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

