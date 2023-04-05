Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

