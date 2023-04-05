Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
