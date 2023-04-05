De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.24

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.24 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.63). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.63), with a volume of 93,261 shares.

De La Rue Stock Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.74. The company has a market cap of £92.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

