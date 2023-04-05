Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 3.7%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 195,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,651,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.