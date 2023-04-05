Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 28th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

DELL stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

