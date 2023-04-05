Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,704. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

