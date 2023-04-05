Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $108.85 million and $5.37 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

