Desjardins Begins Coverage on Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF)

Investment analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Lithium stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.49. 47,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.11.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

