Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €42.30 ($45.98) and last traded at €42.50 ($46.20). 2,214,860 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.09 ($46.84).

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

