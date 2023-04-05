Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock remained flat at $141.65 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 433,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.