Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 280.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

