Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.63 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00007140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $77.88 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.03087848 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $90.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

