Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.40 ($2.45).

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 159 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

DLG opened at GBX 149.85 ($1.86) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3,586.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

