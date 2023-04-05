Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $46.46

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.46, but opened at $47.60. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 707,561 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $580.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.