Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Decreased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. 309,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

