Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,001,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 228,681 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 779.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 212,360 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

DG opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.22. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

