Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $276.35

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.35 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 286.92 ($3.56). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 285.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 418,569 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.98) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342 ($4.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,513.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 5,263.16%.

In related news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.27), for a total value of £70,920.58 ($88,078.22). 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

