Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.70

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.70 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 122631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.24.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

