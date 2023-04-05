Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 12,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 173,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

