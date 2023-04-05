Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 18,426 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,907. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

