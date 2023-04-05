Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 118,224 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2,997.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in CarMax by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

CarMax stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 284,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,097. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

