Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 50,779 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for about 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of IDEX worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $219.99. 57,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,187. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.88. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

