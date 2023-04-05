Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

