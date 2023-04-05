Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 215.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.51. The stock had a trading volume of 133,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,149. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $416.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

