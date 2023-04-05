Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,857. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

