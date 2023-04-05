Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $11.22 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

ELV traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.37. 237,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.