Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

