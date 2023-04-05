Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 792 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 1,796,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

