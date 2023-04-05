DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $26,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DD opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.