DWF Group (LON:DWF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.00

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.18 ($0.80), with a volume of 292651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.80).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
DWF Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.41 million, a P/E ratio of 807.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.
DWF Group Company Profile
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
