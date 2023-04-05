DWF Group (LON:DWF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.00

DWF Group plc (LON:DWFGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.18 ($0.80), with a volume of 292651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.80).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

DWF Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.41 million, a P/E ratio of 807.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

DWF Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. DWF Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

