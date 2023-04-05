EAC Trading 22.6% Higher This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $6,273.07 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00328083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01843888 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,594.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

