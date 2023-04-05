Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 2,722,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209,905. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

