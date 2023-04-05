Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DE traded down $16.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.