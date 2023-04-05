Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $16.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.