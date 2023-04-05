Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,762. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

