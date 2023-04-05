Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 38,299 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up 2.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 518,324 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after buying an additional 263,572 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 161,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,790. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

