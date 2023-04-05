Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. 1,846,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $94.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

