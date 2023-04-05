Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $139.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

