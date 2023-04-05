East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.25, but opened at $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 285,210 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

